DeJean logged five tackles (three solo) and one pass defense during Thursday's 24-20 win over Dallas.

DeJean played all 61 of the Eagles' defensive snaps Thursday, 48 of which where he was lined up in the slot corner. The 2024 second-rounder established himself as a key member of the Eagles' defense during his rookie season, and his versatility to line up across multiple positions will keep him on the field. DeJean and the Eagles face the Chiefs in Week 2 in a Super Bowl LIX rematch, when the 22-year-old recorded a pick-six to help Philadelphia hoist the Lombardi Trophy.