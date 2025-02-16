DeJean registered 51 tackles (38 solo), including 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries across 16 regular-season games in 2024.

DeJean was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 40th overall. He was mostly used on special teams in the first four games of the regular season, but he was promoted to the starting nickel corner position following the Eagles' Week 5 bye. DeJean played a crucial role in Philadelphia's championship run, and his best moment came in Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs, when he picked off Patrick Mahomes for a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown. DeJean will be a linchpin for the Eagles' secondary in 2025 alongside safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship and outside corners Darius Slay and Quinyon Mitchell.