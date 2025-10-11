Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Quiet against Giants
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeJean recorded two tackles (none solo) in Thursday's 34-17 loss to the Giants.
DeJean failed to log a 100 percent snap rate for the first team this season, though that was likely due to game script. It wasn't his finest performance, marking his lowest tackle total since Week 15 of the 2024 campaign.
More News
-
Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Five stops in Week 5 loss•
-
Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Totals nine tackles in Week 4•
-
Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Nine tackles in Week 3 win•
-
Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Plays every defensive snap Week 1•
-
Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Lining up at safety•
-
Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Productive rookie season•