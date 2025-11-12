Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Tallies five tackles Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeJean finished Monday's 10-7 victory against Green Bay with five tackles (four solo).
DeJean has totaled at least five tackles in all but one of the Eagles' nine games so far this season. With 57 stops, he's already surpassed the 51 tackles he registered over 16 regular-season games as a rookie last year.
More News
-
Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Another active day•
-
Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Makes eight tackles in Week 7 win•
-
Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Quiet against Giants•
-
Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Five stops in Week 5 loss•
-
Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Totals nine tackles in Week 4•
-
Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Nine tackles in Week 3 win•