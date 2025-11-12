default-cbs-image
DeJean finished Monday's 10-7 victory against Green Bay with five tackles (four solo).

DeJean has totaled at least five tackles in all but one of the Eagles' nine games so far this season. With 57 stops, he's already surpassed the 51 tackles he registered over 16 regular-season games as a rookie last year.

