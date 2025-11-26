Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Tallies seven stops against Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeJean recorded seven tackles (five solo), one pass defensed and one forced fumble in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Cowboys.
DeJean finished third on the team in tackles and logged his highest stop total since Week 7. He's also made an impact in coverage, logging at least one pass defensed in three of his last five matchups.
