Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Totals five stops in Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeJean tallied five tackles (two solo) and a defensed pass Friday in a loss to Chicago.
DeJean has notched at least five tackles in 10 of the Eagles' 12 games this season. He's up to 72 tackles, a forced fumble and 10 defensed passes (including one interception) on the campaign.
