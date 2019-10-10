Eagles' Corey Clement: Absent from practice
Clement (shoulder) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
With back-to-back absences at practice to begin Week 6, Clement will likely need to log some form of activity Friday for the Eagles to feel good about his chances of playing Sunday in Minnesota. If Clement is ultimately sidelined, the Eagles would be down to just Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders among their available running backs. Passing-down specialist Darren Sproles (quadriceps) has already been ruled out for the contest.
More News
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: DNP to begin week•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Could see increased role•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Only plays special teams in win•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Returning to action Thursday•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Trending toward playing Thursday•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Questionable for Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Group think
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including how to possibly...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...
-
What you missed: Gurley, Johnson ailing
The Giants will be undermanned on Thursday Night Football, while Fantasy players could be down...