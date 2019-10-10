Clement (shoulder) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

With back-to-back absences at practice to begin Week 6, Clement will likely need to log some form of activity Friday for the Eagles to feel good about his chances of playing Sunday in Minnesota. If Clement is ultimately sidelined, the Eagles would be down to just Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders among their available running backs. Passing-down specialist Darren Sproles (quadriceps) has already been ruled out for the contest.

