Clemen will not participate in Saturday's practice session, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Clement may have been dinged up in the process of totaling 32 yards in Thursday's preseason opener, though the team will likely provide a more detailed account of his absence from the session afterward. With the second-year back on more stable footing in terms of a 53-man roster spot than he was as an undrafted rookie last season, Clement has less incentive to rush back to the field if he's dealing with an issue this preseason.

