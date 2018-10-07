Eagles' Corey Clement: Active Week 5
Clement (quadriceps) is listed as active Sunday against the Vikings, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Despite failing to practice in any capacity this week, Clement unexpectedly avoided the inactive list, but he'll have to contend with healthier options Jay Ajayi and Wendell Smallwoord for touches out of the backfield. There's a chance Clement is an insurance policy in case one of Ajayi and Smallwood get injured, especially after the duo racked up 135 yards from scrimmage on 24 touches last Sunday at Tennessee.
