Clement (quad) was added to the injury report Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports that Clement is expected to be fine and was merely limited at Friday's practice as a precaution. If that is indeed the case, Clement should be busy Sunday while both Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) are forced to watch from the sideline. With Ajayi and Sproles officially ruled out, Clement is positioned for the lead role ahead of Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams, facing a banged-up Indianapolis defense with an obvious deficiency at defensive tackle. We may not have official word on Clement until the Eagles release their inactive list at approximately 11:30 AM ET on Sunday.