Clement's trainer believes the running back is 95 percent recovered from last year's knee injury and should be ready for the start of training camp, NJ.com's Mike Kaye and Zack Rosenblatt report.

Clement suffered the season-ending injury Week 14 and was held out for the entire offseason program, declining to provide details apart from saying it wasn't an ACL issue. He'll need to duke it out for a roster spot in the coming weeks, after the Eagles added Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders (hamstring) and re-signed Darren Sproles. The Eagles report to training camp Wednesday, with their first practices scheduled for Thursday. Clement's competition for a depth role includes Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams (shoulder) and Boston Scott.