Eagles' Corey Clement: Back at practice
Clement (illness) took part in Friday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Clement sat out Thursday's session due to his ailment, but it appears he only needed the lone day off to feel better. It remains to be seen if he will be listed on the Eagles' final injury report of the week, but even if he is, he figures to be available for Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys.
