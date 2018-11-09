Eagles' Corey Clement: Cleared for Sunday's game
Clement (illness) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Cowboys.
Clement was absent from Thursday's session due to an illness, but the ailment subsided enough for him to practice in full to wrap up Week 10 prep. On the heels of the Eagles' bye week, it'll be interesting to see the breakdown of backfield reps. While Wendell Smallwood has acted as the lead running back for much of the season, Clement has been the preferred handcuff, when healthy. However, in the Eagles' last game Oct. 28, Clement was surpassed by Josh Adams in terms of snaps on offense -- 13 versus 18 -- behind Smallwood's 31 (of 62).
