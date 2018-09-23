Eagles' Corey Clement: Cleared to play Week 3
Clement (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Though he was added to the injury report with a questionable designation after the quadriceps issue limited him in Friday's practice, Clement was never considered in serious danger of missing the Week 3 contest. Clement's restrictions Friday were mainly for precautionary reasons, so he should be ready to start and handle what projects to be his largest workload to date with Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) both sitting out. Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams also linger as backfield options, but Clement is the leading candidate to pace the trio in snaps and touches.
