Eagles' Corey Clement: Confirmed to play Thursday
Coach Doug Pederson confirmed Clement would play Thursday against the Giants, Graham Foley of the Eagles' official site reports. It's expected that Clement will see increased snaps for the immediate future with Jay Ajayi (knee) out for the season.
Clement didn't see the field in the Eagles' past two games while he managed a quadriceps injury, but he proved his health by turning in a full practice Tuesday. Thanks to his versatility he provides as a between-the-tackles runner and pass catcher, Clement should be in store for an enhanced workload sans Ajayi, though fellow back Wendell Smallwood will also benefit. It's possible that Smallwood ends up starting and assumes more snaps of the two in Week 6 while Clement returns from injury on a short week, but Clement may represent the better long-term fantasy option, given that he's still listed atop the depth chart. Darren Sproles (hamstring) will also factor into the backfield mix once he returns to action, perhaps as soon as Week 7 against the Panthers.
