Eagles' Corey Clement: Could be limited in offseason
Clement (knee) likely will have some limitations during the Eagles' offseason program, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
While the Eagles haven't provided many details on Clement's injury, this timeline suggests it's something fairly severe, though not quite on par with an ACL or patella tear. The second-year running back was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, finishing a disappointing sophomore season with 68 carries for 259 yards (3.8 YPC) and two touchdowns as well as 22 catches for 192 yards on 25 targets (7.7 YPT). Clement's role in 2019 will largely depend on what the Eagles do in the offseason to address their running-back room. Jay Ajayi (knee) is set to become an unrestricted free agent and Darren Sproles may finally be ready to retire.
