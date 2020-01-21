Eagles' Corey Clement: Could get RFA tender
Clement (shoulder) is set to become a restricted free agent in March, NJ.com's Mike Kay reports.
A Super Bowl hero at the end of his rookie season, Clement took a step back in 2018 with 3.8 yards per carry and then played just four games in 2019 before landing on injured reserve with a shoulder injury that required surgery. The Eagles may still value him for his versatility on both offense and special teams, but there's no real justification for using a first- or second-round RFA tender on the 2017 UDFA. An original-round tender would allow the Eagles to retain Clement at a reasonable price, or at least have the right of refusal if he gets an offer sheet from another team. Clement will need to prove his health and compete for a 53-man roster spot in 2020, be it with the Eagles or another team.
