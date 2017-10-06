With Wendell Smallwood (knee) not expected to play, Clement could take on a larger role in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Clement had 10 carries for 30 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Chargers, setting new personal bests in terms of both workload and snap count (19). It's questionable how much Smallwood's absence actually helps Clement, given that Smallwood got a lot of his playing time on passing downs last week. LeGarrette Blount is still the lead runner, and recent addition Kenjon Barner could handle some of the pass-catching work. Clement still seems unlikely to get more than 8-to-12 carries in a difficult matchup against the Cardinals.