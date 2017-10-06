Eagles' Corey Clement: Could get some of Smallwood's work
With Wendell Smallwood (knee) not expected to play, Clement could take on a larger role in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
Clement had 10 carries for 30 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Chargers, setting new personal bests in terms of both workload and snap count (19). It's questionable how much Smallwood's absence actually helps Clement, given that Smallwood got a lot of his playing time on passing downs last week. LeGarrette Blount is still the lead runner, and recent addition Kenjon Barner could handle some of the pass-catching work. Clement still seems unlikely to get more than 8-to-12 carries in a difficult matchup against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Gets season-high 10 carries•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Makes 53-man roster•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Gets limited work Thursday•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Scores from three yards out Thursday•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: In line for increased reps Thursday•
-
What you missed: TNF breakdown
We were hoping for a shootout between Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, but things didn't go as...
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...