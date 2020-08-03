Clement should have a role for the Eagles this year, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Clement was one of the unexpected heroes of Super Bowl 52, putting up a 4-100-1 receiving line to finish out a rookie season that he'd started as an undrafted special teams player. Injuries then limited him to 15 games the past two years, but he was cleared from shoulder surgery in April when he re-signed with the Eagles on a veteran minimum contract. Running backs coach Duce Staley and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp both praised Clement recently, perhaps hinting at a rebound season for the 25-year-old. While he doesn't have any one skill that stands out, Clement's combination of size, pass-catching competence and special teams experience makes him a sensible choice for the third or fourth RB spot on an NFL roster. He'll likely start training camp as the No. 3 choice behind Miles Sanders and Boston Scott.