Eagles' Corey Clement: Could see added work with Ajayi on IR
Clement's teammate, Jay Ajayi (knee), has been placed on IR.
Clement was active, but did not see any snaps in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Vikings, as he's been dealing with a quad injury. Once fully healthy, however, he'll be a candidate for added work in the wake of Ajayi's injury, as will Wendell Smallwood. Meanwhile, Darren Sproles, who has missed time with a hamstring injury, should reclaim a share of the team's change-of-pace duties upon his return.
