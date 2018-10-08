Clement's teammate, Jay Ajayi (knee), has been placed on IR.

Clement was active, but did not see any snaps in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Vikings, as he's been dealing with a quad injury. Once fully healthy, however, he'll be a candidate for added work in the wake of Ajayi's injury, as will Wendell Smallwood. Meanwhile, Darren Sproles, who has missed time with a hamstring injury, should reclaim a share of the team's change-of-pace duties upon his return.

