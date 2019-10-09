Clement is in line for more work versus the Vikings on Sunday with Darren Sproles (quadriceps) ruled out, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Clement's primary opportunity will likely come as a punt returner, but it's noteworthy that he'll also step up as the No. 3 running back on the Eagles' roster as long as Sproles is unable to go. While it's likely that Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders will continue to dominate touches at the position for Philadelphia, a minor role on offense would at least give Clement fantasy value in deeper leagues.