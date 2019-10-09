Eagles' Corey Clement: Could see increased role
Clement is in line for more work Sunday versus the Vikings with Darren Sproles (quadriceps) ruled out for the contest, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Clement's main opportunity sans Sproles will likely come as a punt returner, but he'll also step in as the No. 3 running back as long as Sproles is unable to go. While it's likely that Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders will continue to dominate touches at the position for Philadelphia, even a minor role out of the backfield would give Clement an uptick in value in deeper fantasy leagues after he played only three offensive snaps in his four games this season.
