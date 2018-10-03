Coach Doug Pederson labeled Clement as day-to-day during Wednesday's media session, Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic reports.

Pederson's comments didn't offer much clarity regarding Clement's status for Wednesday's practice, but it's likely that he'll open the week as either a limited or non-participant while he continues to manage the quad injury that sidelined him for the Week 4 loss to the Titans. Clement's absence was cushioned by the return of Jay Ajayi, who stepped back into the lead role with 70 yards on 15 carries while playing 41 of 78 offensive snaps. With Clement and Darren Sproles (hamstring) out, Wendell Smallwood assumed No. 2 duties, logging 36 offensive snaps of his own but taking only eight touches (five carries, three receptions).

