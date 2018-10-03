Eagles' Corey Clement: Deemed day-to-day
Coach Doug Pederson labeled Clement as day-to-day during Wednesday's media session, Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic reports.
Pederson's comments didn't offer much clarity regarding Clement's status for Wednesday's practice, but it's likely that he'll open the week as either a limited or non-participant while he continues to manage the quad injury that sidelined him for the Week 4 loss to the Titans. Clement's absence was cushioned by the return of Jay Ajayi, who stepped back into the lead role with 70 yards on 15 carries while playing 41 of 78 offensive snaps. With Clement and Darren Sproles (hamstring) out, Wendell Smallwood assumed No. 2 duties, logging 36 offensive snaps of his own but taking only eight touches (five carries, three receptions).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Sony Michel and Aaron Jones have shown flashes, but not enough for Fantasy owners to trust...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Injury updates for Gronk, Hilton
There are a lot of injuries to watch before Thursday nights game. Heath Cummings has your updates...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...