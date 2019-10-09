Clement (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.

Clement expects to resume practicing Thursday, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, so it doesn't appear as though he's dealing with a long-term injury. If the 24-year-old running back is able to get healthy in time for Sunday's tilt against the Vikings, he'll serve as the Eagles' No. 3 running back with Darren Sproles (quadriceps) sidelined, and he could additionally return punts.

