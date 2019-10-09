Eagles' Corey Clement: DNP to begin week
Clement (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.
Clement expects to resume practicing Thursday, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, so it doesn't appear as though he's dealing with a long-term injury. If the 24-year-old running back is able to get healthy in time for Sunday's tilt against the Vikings, he'll serve as the Eagles' No. 3 running back with Darren Sproles (quadriceps) sidelined, and he could additionally return punts.
