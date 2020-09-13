Clement carried six times for 19 yards and caught both his targets for an additional two yards during Sunday's 27-17 loss to Washington.

In the absence of Miles Sanders (hamstring), Clement received his first offensive touches since the 2018 season. He averaged an underwhelming 3.2 yards per carry and did next to nothing as a pass catcher, outside of an eight-yard gain. Clement could play a role next Sunday against the Rams if Sanders remains out, but even if he does he seems like a longshot for notable fantasy production.