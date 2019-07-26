Eagles' Corey Clement: Does solo work
Clement did individual drills but no team work on Thursday, the team's first day of training camp, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports reports.
Clement is likely to earn a role as the fourth running back behind Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, and Darren Sproles, but the 24-year-old will need to show he's all the way back first. He is seven months removed from knee surgery. Josh Adams and Wendell Smallwood loom his main competition with Boston Scott and Donnel Pumphrey around as less likely options.
More News
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Appears ready for camp•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Headed for pass-catching role•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Practicing on side field•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: On track for Week 1•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Still has room for a role•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Facing uncertain health outlook•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Camp News: Shepard out with thumb injury
Sterling Shepard fractured his thumb on the first day of practice for the Giants. Chris Towers...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you start your draft? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
Drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 1 overall in PPR is easy. But Jamey Eisenberg shows you what...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR
The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR
The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...
-
Picking No. 4 in PPR
Picking fourth is an enviable spot in 2019, as you can sit back and nab whichever elite running...