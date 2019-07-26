Clement did individual drills but no team work on Thursday, the team's first day of training camp, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports reports.

Clement is likely to earn a role as the fourth running back behind Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, and Darren Sproles, but the 24-year-old will need to show he's all the way back first. He is seven months removed from knee surgery. Josh Adams and Wendell Smallwood loom his main competition with Boston Scott and Donnel Pumphrey around as less likely options.

