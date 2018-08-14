Eagles' Corey Clement: Expected back by Week 1
Clement is dealing with an unspecified lower body injury and should be ready for Week 1, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Clement has been held out of practice the past five days after taking five carries for 30 yards in last week's preseason opener versus the Steelers. He'll presumably miss Thursday's exhibition in New England, but Eagles coach Doug Pederson doesn't sound too worried about Clement's availability for the regular season. The second-year pro is expected to work in a backfield committee with Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles, running behind one of the best offensive lines in the league.
