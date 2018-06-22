Eagles' Corey Clement: Expecting more work
Clement expects a larger workload this season, though he acknowledged there's a lot of competition in the Philadelphia backfield, Paul Domowitch of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Clement caught on with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie last year and ended up with a surprising role as the team's third-down back late in the season, highlighted by four catches for 100 yards and a score in the Super Bowl. He only caught 29 passes in 39 college games while playing at around 225-230 pounds, but he developed a new skill set after losing 10-15 pounds last offseason. While he may cede the third-down role to Darren Sproles (knee, arm), the 23-year-old has a strong case to handle some of LeGarrette Blount's vacated rushing workload, after taking 74 carries for 321 yards (4.3 YPC) and four TDs as a rookie. Jay Ajayi is a superior athlete and thus figures to fill the lead role, but he has a history of issues with his right knee and hasn't done much as a pass catcher in the NFL. Between the concerns surrounding Ajayi and those surrounding Sproles' rehab and age (35), it won't be at all surprising if Clement sees a large increase from last year's regular-season total of 84 touches.
