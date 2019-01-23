The Eagles still haven't provided any details on the nature of the season-ending knee injury Clement suffered in Week 14, Andrew Kulp of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Clement was placed on injured reserve two days after sustaining the injury, with one report suggesting the issue could be serious enough to impact his offseason routine. There haven't been any updates on a diagnosis, but Clement seems to be facing a significant hurdle in his attempt to bounce back from a sophomore slump. The rest of the Philadelphia backfield is equally unsettled, with Darren Sproles presumably contemplating retirement and Jay Ajayi (knee) potentially headed for free agency while rehabbing a torn ACL. The Eagles have Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams under contract for 2019, but neither player inspires much confidence in a lead role. The team likely will look for an external upgrade even if Sproles and/or Ajayi stick around.