Eagles' Corey Clement: Gains 69 total yards in Week 6 win
Clement rushed 11 times for 43 yards and brought in all three of his targets for 26 yards in the Eagles' 34-13 win over the Giants on Thursday.
Although Wendell Smallwood's 18 rushing attempts outpaced him by a good margin, Clement was the more effective back of the two on a per-touch basis Thursday. The second-year pro was slated to see a relatively limited workload Thursday after having recently dealt with a quadriceps injury, so he and Smallwood could conceivably flip-flop lead-back duties in a Week 7 matchup against the Panthers.
