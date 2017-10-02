Clement had 10 carries for 30 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Chargers.

Clement handled the least important role in a three-headed backfield, and yet the Eagles trusted him enough to give him a pair of third-down carries on the game-clinching drive. He converted both chances and also picked up another first down on the series, but he was still a clear second fiddle to LeGarrette Blount (16 carries for 136 yards) in early-down and short-yardage spots throughout the game. With Wendell Smallwood also handling a key role, Clement will have a hard time matching Sunday's workload in the future unless Blount suffers an injury.