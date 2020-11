Clement rushed five times for 24 yards and caught one of his two targets for four yards in Sunday's 23-9 win over Dallas.

Clement saw at least 18 snaps on offense for the second straight week with Miles Sanders still nursing a knee issue. As expected, Boston Scott still significantly outpaced the Wisconsin product with more than double the playing time and touches. He'll likely revert to a role primarily on special teams if Sanders is healthy coming out of the Eagles' bye in Week 9.