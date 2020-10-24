Clement rushed twice for nine yards and caught his lone target for 12 yards in Thursday's 22-21 win over the Giants.
Clement saw just 18 snaps on offense even with Miles Sanders inactive due to a knee injury. Boston Scott worked as the lead back in the win, playing 56 total snaps on offense. It doesn't look like Clement will see much action unless both Sanders and Scott are forced to miss time.
