Eagles' Corey Clement: Getting run with first unit
Clement (knee) is getting a lot of first-team work Monday in joint practices with the Ravens, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Clement returned to 11-on-11 work during the first week of August, but he hasn't been a regular participant and didn't play in the first two weeks of the preseason. The Eagles seem to be gearing him up for an appearance in Thursday's exhibition against Baltimore, with the third-year pro potentially needing to fend off competition for his roster spot.
