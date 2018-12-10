Clement will undergo an MRI on Monday as the Eagles look to determine the severity of the knee injury he suffered in Sunday's 29-23 overtime loss to the Cowboys.

The Eagles believe that Clement, who took one carry for minus-4 yards in the contest, is dealing with a sprain rather than any sort of structural damage to the knee. The MRI will provide a clearer picture of what exactly is plaguing Clement, but even if it's confirmed that he's merely dealing with a sprain, the second-year back's availability for the Week 15 game against the Rams would still be in some peril. If Clement is forced to miss any action, Darren Sproles would be locked in as the clear top complement to starter Josh Adams.