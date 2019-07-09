Clement (knee) is the favorite to replace Darren Sproles on passing downs, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Despite catching just 29 passes throughout his college career, Clement worked his way into the third-down role by the end of his rookie season, culminating in four catches for 100 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl. His second pro campaign was far less successful, with Clement catching 22 passes and averaging just 3.8 yards per carry in 11 games before he was sent to injured reserve Week 15 to have knee surgery. The 24-year-old was restricted to rehab work throughout the offseason program and may be limited or unavailable when the Eagles begin training camp in late July. Once he's cleared for practice, Clement will face tough competition for carries but much softer competition for targets. Jordan Howard struggled in the passing game during his time with the Bears, and rookie second-round pick Miles Sanders (hamstring) finished his Penn State career with just 193 receiving yards. The biggest challenge may come from Wendell Smallwood, who caught 28 of 35 targets for 230 yards (6.6 YPT) and two scores last season.