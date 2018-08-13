Eagles' Corey Clement: Held out again
Clement (undisclosed) isn't practicing Monday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Held out for a third straight day, Clement is in danger of missing Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots. He had five carries for 30 yards and two catches for two yards in the preseason opener against Pittsburgh, showing that he hasn't lost a step after an impressive rookie season. Jay Ajayi is locked in as the starting running back, but Clement and Darren Sproles also figure to have important roles. Much of Clement's fantasy appeal comes from the possibility of what he could do if Ajayi were to miss time with an injury.
More News
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Misses second straight practice•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Absent from Saturday's practice•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Totals 32 yards in preseason opener•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Expecting more work•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Excels as receiver in SB LII victory•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Sees just 10 snaps in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Njoku
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...