Clement (undisclosed) isn't practicing Monday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Held out for a third straight day, Clement is in danger of missing Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots. He had five carries for 30 yards and two catches for two yards in the preseason opener against Pittsburgh, showing that he hasn't lost a step after an impressive rookie season. Jay Ajayi is locked in as the starting running back, but Clement and Darren Sproles also figure to have important roles. Much of Clement's fantasy appeal comes from the possibility of what he could do if Ajayi were to miss time with an injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories