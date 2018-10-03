Eagles' Corey Clement: Held out of practice
Clement (quadriceps) didn't practice Wednesday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Clement was held out of Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Titans after playing through the same injury the previous week when Jay Ajayi wasn't available. Coach Doug Pederson referred to both Clement and Sproles (hamstring) as being day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings.
