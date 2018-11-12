Clement played just 18 of 62 snaps (29 percent) on offense in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Dallas, taking five carries for 13 yards and catching one of two targets for a loss of five yards, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The snap split was pretty even between Clement, Wendell Smallwood (21) and Josh Adams (19), but only the latter had any success turning his playing time into rushing production. The undrafted rookie took seven carries for 47 yards, while Smallwood caught three passes for 30 yards and added two totes for four yards. Clement hasn't given the Eagles any reason to increase his role ahead of a Week 11 road matchup with the stingy New Orleans run defense.