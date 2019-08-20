Eagles' Corey Clement: Hoping for appearance Thursday
Clement (knee) wants to play in Thursday's preseason game against Baltimore, but he probably won't know his status until Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Clement took first-team reps for the first time this summer during Monday's joint practice with the Ravens, noting afterward that he's become confident without using a brace over his surgically repaired knee. It isn't clear how he fits in an offense that also has Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard and Darren Sproles in the backfield, but the third-year pro at least seems to be healthy with enough time left to solidify his roster spot. Clement's versatility -- both on offense and special teams -- makes him a strong fit as the No. 4 running back over the likes of Josh Adams, Wendell Smallwood or Boston Scott.
