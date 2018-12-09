Clement injured his knee during Sunday's game at Dallas and is questionable to return, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Clement's right leg was rolled up on at the end of a first-quarter carry. He remained on the turf for a spell before needing assistance to get to the locker room, according to Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. If Clement is unable to reenter the contest, Darren Sproles will serve as the primary pass-catching back Sunday and perhaps beyond.