Clement is expected to receive additional snaps Thursday against the Bills due to Wendell Smallwood's (hamstring) absence, Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports.

With Darren Sproles also sidelined, LeGarrette Blount likely won't log more than a series or two with the first-team offense. Thus, Clement, fellow rookie Donnel Pumphrey and second-year pro Byron Marshall represent the remaining running backs on the roster. In his first preseason action last Thursday at Green Bay, Clement earned the most snaps (28) among Eagles RBs, turning the reps into seven carries for 13 yards and two receptions (on four targets) for 31 yards.