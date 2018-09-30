Clement (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's contest at Dallas, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Clement played through the quad injury last Sunday against the Colts, when he notched 75 yards on 19 touches with both Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles (hamstring) out of commission. However, Clement will join Sproles in street clothes Week 4, leaving the backfield work to Ajayi and Wendell Smallwood.

