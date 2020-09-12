Clement is slated for an increased role in Sunday's game versus Washington following news that Miles Sanders (hamstring) has been ruled out, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Boston Scott is expected to be the main beneficiary of Sanders' absence, but Clement should garner a decent amount of touches as well. While the 25-year-old running back barely played last year, he's been a formidable depth option and has averaged 4.1 yards per carry in his career while displaying solid pass-catching abilities. He's worth fantasy consideration in deeper formats.