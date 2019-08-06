Clement (knee) returned to 11-on-11 work Monday, Nick Fierro of The Morning Call reports.

Clement "didn't miss a beat" and flashed great burst and acceleration in his first team practice of training camp, according to FIerro. The Eagles probably will continue to ease the 24-year-old into full-contact situations, making it unlikely that he'll see much (if any) action in Thursday's preseason tilt with Tennessee, but all reports indicate Clement is progressing nicely as he recovers from knee surgery.

