Eagles' Corey Clement: Just four touches in loss
Clement rushed twice for 11 yards and caught both of his targets for four additional yards in Sunday's 48-7 loss to New Orleans.
Clement saw his fewest carries all season as Josh Adams handled the bulk of the backfield work, which was already scant because the Eagles fell behind by three scores early in the second quarter. The Wisconsin product has not surpassed 22 yards in any of his last four games and likely isn't going to see an increase in chances with Adams playing as well as he is. If there is any silver lining for the 24-year-old, it's that Philadelphia heads into a favorable matchup for running backs against the Giants at home Week 12.
More News
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Held to eight yards on 18 snaps•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Cleared for Sunday's game•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Back at practice•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Misses practice with ailment•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Nearly invisible in Week 8 win•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Totals 22 scrimmage yards versus Panthers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...