Clement rushed twice for 11 yards and caught both of his targets for four additional yards in Sunday's 48-7 loss to New Orleans.

Clement saw his fewest carries all season as Josh Adams handled the bulk of the backfield work, which was already scant because the Eagles fell behind by three scores early in the second quarter. The Wisconsin product has not surpassed 22 yards in any of his last four games and likely isn't going to see an increase in chances with Adams playing as well as he is. If there is any silver lining for the 24-year-old, it's that Philadelphia heads into a favorable matchup for running backs against the Giants at home Week 12.