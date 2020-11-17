site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Corey Clement: Just one snap Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Nov 17, 2020
Clement rushed once for five yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Giants.
Clement is primarily a special-teams player with Miles Sanders now back healthy. Even in the three games this season in which the 26-year-old has seen double-digit snaps, he has failed to top six carries or 24 rushing yards.
