Clement rushed 10 times for a team-high 54 yards while failing to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 33-10 win over the 49ers.

Clement's success came at the expense of Wendell Smallwood, who was limited to just one carry and one catch. LeGarrette Blount got into the end zone while seeing a team-high 16 rushing attempts, but the power runner's inability to catch the ball out of the backfield creates the need for a shiftier complement. If Clement can take over that role from Smallwood moving forward, the undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin would quickly work his way into the flex conversation.