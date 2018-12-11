Clement is expected to be sidelined for at least Sunday's game against the Rams after sustaining a right knee injury in the Week 14 overtime loss to the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Clement played just seven snaps (four on offense) before exiting with the injury, for which he required an MRI on Monday. The results of Clement's exams aren't known, but the team's decision to sign fellow running back Boston Scott off the Saints' practice squad implies some level of concern about the former's Week 15 availability. If Clement is in fact sidelined versus the Rams, Darren Sproles and/or Wendell Smallwood could take on enhanced roles behind starter Josh Adams.