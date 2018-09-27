Clement was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a quadriceps injury.

The same issue resulted in Clement being labeled questionable ahead of the Eagles' Week 3 win over the Colts. Clement ultimately suited up for the contest and acted as the Eagles' lead back, finishing with 75 total yards on 19 touches and fumbling twice. It's not the best sign that Clement was omitted from Wednesday's injury report before being limited Thursday, but the Eagles may just be acting cautiously with the second-year player. Clement's health is of greater importance with Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) still on the mend, though Ajayi's outlook for Sunday's game against the Titans brightened after he put in a full practice Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories