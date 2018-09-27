Eagles' Corey Clement: Limited by quad issue
Clement was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a quadriceps injury.
The same issue resulted in Clement being labeled questionable ahead of the Eagles' Week 3 win over the Colts. Clement ultimately suited up for the contest and acted as the Eagles' lead back, finishing with 75 total yards on 19 touches and fumbling twice. It's not the best sign that Clement was omitted from Wednesday's injury report before being limited Thursday, but the Eagles may just be acting cautiously with the second-year player. Clement's health is of greater importance with Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) still on the mend, though Ajayi's outlook for Sunday's game against the Titans brightened after he put in a full practice Thursday.
More News
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Tallies 75 yards in win•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Will serve in starting role Week 3•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Cleared to play Week 3•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Added to injury report•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Scores first touchdown of season•
-
Eagles' Corey Clement: Primed for passing downs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...
-
Eight things to know for Week 4
Prepping for Week 4? Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4